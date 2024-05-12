Murphy: Biden Is ‘Squarely Where the Middle of this Country Is’ on Israel-Hamas War

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden was “squarely where the middle of the country is” on the Israel-Hamas war.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Do you think that when the president said what he said to Erin Burnett this week that what ended up happening is he tried to, I don’t want to take away from what he tried to do on policy, but just on the politics that it ended up kind of pleasing no one. Is that a potential problem, or do you think that is what he said and did is helpful for his detractors on the left?”

Murphy said, “I think, frankly, when you’re being a good leader, who you are often upsetting people on the right and the left. And so President Biden advertised himself when he ran for office as someone who would often play it down the middle, who would not pay attention to the extremes of the debate and would just do what he thought was right for the country and what the broad middle of the country wants.”

He added, “I actually think that’s where the broad middle of the country is. I think the broad middle of the country wants to support Israel’s ability to destroy Hamas but is very concerned about the fact that there are so many kids dying that, for the last week, there’s been no humanitarian assistance getting into the country. I think the president really is squarely where the middle of this country is on this on this conflict.”

