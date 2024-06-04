Prosecutor: Hallie Biden to Testify About ‘Embarrassing’ Use of Crack with Hunter Biden

Hallie Biden, the ex of Hunter Biden and widow of his brother, will testify about her use of crack with Hunter, prosecutor Derek Hines said during Tuesday’s opening statements of the gun trial.

Hallie, 50, dated Hunter in 2018 and found a Colt Cobra .38 handgun in Hunter Biden’s truck outside her home, prosecutors say. Hallie dumped the gun in a nearby grocery store trash bin, according to prosecutors.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop show. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

Hunter Biden is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hines said Hallie’s testimony would be “embarrassing” but necessary, according to court reporters.

The prosecution will call several additional witnesses, including Gordon Cleveland, who sold the gun to Hunter Biden at Starquest Shooters, NBC News reported:

Hines revealed that both Hallie Biden and Zoe Kestan, a woman who was romantically involved with Hunter Biden, will be testifying under immunity agreements. The prosecution will also call Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of Hunter Biden who shares three daughters with him and who did not use drugs herself. Kathleen will not be testifying under any immunity agreement. Laying out the three charges against Hunter, Hines emphasized that on the third count, concerning his possession of the gun for 11 days, Hunter did not get rid of the gun by choice. “The only reason he had the gun for 11 days is because Hallie took it from him,” he said.

The judge barred TV, audio, and Slack messages at Hunter’s trial, so court reporters have to rely “on notes, runners, or for reporters to come out of the courthouse in person,” CNN reported.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.