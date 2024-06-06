Prince William Bestows Honorary Knighthood on Disney CEO Bob Iger

It is official. Disney CEO Bob Iger has been granted an honorary knighthood after an investiture ceremony Monday presided over by Prince William, the heir apparent to the British throne.

The American businessman and movie executive, 73, can now boast the post-nominal title of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) after the ceremony held in Windsor, England.

People reports the Prince of Wales, 41, also conferred other honors on artists, politicians, diplomats and humanitarians.

Oscar-winning film composer John Williams was also among the honorees. Their plaudits were announced in 2022, making Iger and Williams among the last people to receive such titles from the late Queen Elizabeth before she died in September of that year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Iger took to X – formerly Twitter – to confirm his title was bestowed “by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed.”

Calling it “one of the great honors of my life,” he added, “I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.”

It is one of the great honors of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed. I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 24, 2022

Also there to share the moment was Iger’s wife since 1995, Willow Bay.

“Truly an incredible experience and a proud family moment,” she wrote in an Instagram consisting of photos of Iger, his family and his new honorary medals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Bay (@deanwillowbay)

Among other Americans who have been similarly acknowledged by the British Crown is Angelina Jolie in 2014 in recognition of her humanitarian efforts. Also in that category are Bill and Melinda Gates, Ralph Lauren, Bob Hope and Steven Spielberg.

Iger’s knighthood is an honorary one which can be given on the advice of the government to non-British and Commonwealth nationals.

The New York City-born Iger can now display the title “KBE” (Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) behind his surname on official documents.