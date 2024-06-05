Pollak: Revoke the Security Clearance of Everyone Who Signed the Hunter Biden Laptop Letter

FBI agent Erika Jensen confirmed Tuesday that Hunter Biden’s laptop was in fact real and authentic — meaning that every single one of the 51 “former intelligence officials” who called it Russian misinformation in 2020 should lose their security clearances.

Recall that Politico published their letter in October 2020, just days after the New York Post revealed the existence of the laptop — which in turn revealed evidence about the Biden family’s corruption and foreign deals.

The Biden campaign seized on the letter — with Joe Biden specifically citing it during the subsequent presidential debate — and the media and the Silicon Valley tech giants followed, censoring news about the laptop on that basis.

One of those 51 officials, former CIA director John Brennan, had already lost his security clearance in 2018, after abusing his “access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations,” the Trump White House said at the time. Still, despite his track record, the “Russian disinformation” hoax was widely believed.

It was only Tuesday, on the witness stand, that the FBI finally admitted what it knew all along to be true.

All of the other 50 signatories on the letter — including several former CIA directors and acting directors — should lose their security clearances, just as Brennan did. None of them can ever be trusted with access to secrets again.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.