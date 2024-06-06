Convicted ‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Wants to See Alec Baldwin ‘In Jail’

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who served as armorer on the fatal set for the movie Rust and who was recently found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her role in Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, reportedly wants to see the actor “in jail.”

Court documents filed by the special prosecutors in the upcoming involunrary manslaughter trial against Alec Baldwin show that Gutierrez-Reed expressed deep contempt for the 30 Rock star in previous phone calls, believing it unfair to have had Halyna Hutchins death pinned entirely on her shoulders. At one point, Gutierrez-Reed even admitted to wanting to see Baldwin “in jail.” Per People

The documents, which outlined prosecutors’ objection to Gutierrez-Reed’s request for a conditional discharge (probation in lieu of a prison sentence), did not contain transcripts of the calls with family members and others, but rather summarized the calls. To drive home their argument that Gutierrez-Reed — who inadvertently put live ammunition in the prop gun Baldwin was holding on set in 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza — displayed a “total failure to accept responsibility,” they cited her prison calls. In various separate conversations, Gutierrez-Reed allegedly called prosecutor Morrissey a “bitch,” referred to members of the jury as “assholes” and said she is “mad that the whole thing got pinned on her.”

One summary of one call said that Hannah hopes the prosecutors “put Alec Baldwin in jail also.” Another summary said that “Hannah says that if she is subpoenaed to Baldwin’s trial she will not show up.”

Jason Bowles, attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, told People that his client’s comments were cherry picked at a time when she had been experiencing great distress.

“It’s really unfair to characterize or cherry pick comments someone may or may not have made while they were upset and very recently incarcerated. But, many aspects of this prosecution have displayed no concern for fairness in favor of a win at all costs attitude,” Bowles said.

Gutierrez-Reed recently invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to testify when Baldwin’s lawyers put her on a witness list since she will be appealing her previous conviction and does not wish to incriminate herself. Prosecutors have instead asked the court to force her to testify on the grounds of “use immunity,” which will protect her from having anything she says under oath from being used in future court proceedings.

On October 21, 2021, while filming the western movie Rust, Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal. Baldwin claims the revolver that he had been given from the AD suddenly fired when he pulled back the hammer, emphatically stating that he did not pull the trigger.

Subsequent analysis of the firearm from the FBI later concluded that “the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.”

