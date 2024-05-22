Blumenthal: Alito Is ‘Unfit to Serve,’ At a Minimum He Must Recuse from All Trump Cases

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is “unfit to serve” and should recuse himself from cases involving former President Donald Trump while discussing reports about an “Appeal to Heaven” flag and an inverted U.S. flag flying at his residences.

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “I saw some of your comments about the upside down flag. What is your reaction to this latest story about another right wing flag flying over another Alito house?”

Blumenthal said, “I wish I could say I was surprised, but I am not. Because this political statement, make no mistake, this flag is a political statement. It is part of a pattern. This political statement is, in effect, support for Donald Trump for a religious strand of the Stop the Steel movement and for theological vision of what America ought to be and how it ought to be governed. Which is okay for Speaker Johnson to fly outside his office. He’s a politician. Supreme Court Justices are supposed to be above reproach and above politics.”

He added, “I am sad, really sad and shocked to say that Justice Alito is rapidly showing himself to be unfit to serve on the United States Supreme Court. At a minimum he has to recuse himself from these cases coming before the court that will determine whether or not Trump is held accountable.”

