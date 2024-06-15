Cotton: ‘America’s Had a ‘Kick Me’ Sign on Our Back Because of Joe Biden’s Weak Failed Presidency’

On Friday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned what a second term for President Joe Biden would mean for the country as Russia and China continue to amass global power.

The Arkansas Republican told FNC host Martha MacCallum that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have only been emboldened under Biden’s presidency.

“Martha, what I think Putin and Xi are thinking is they hope Joe Biden wins because, for three and a half years, America’s had a ‘kick me’ sign on our back because of Joe Biden’s weak, failed presidency,” he said. “I agree with what the former president just said, this invasion in Ukraine would not have happened if he were president, but in a way, I think he’s being too modest.”

“He should be able to say it did not happen when he was president, because we’re in a unique situation this year, Martha,” Cotton continued. “For the first time in more than a century, the American people have a choice between two presidents. So, they don’t have to speculate about what a challenger might do in office. All we have to do is look back to what President Trump did in office and remember those days. And that’s why he’s leading right now, because most Americans fondly remember the peace, stability, and prosperity we enjoyed for four years.”

He added, “By contrast, Vladimir Putin seems to invade Ukraine only when Democrats are president — Barack Obama first and now Joe Biden. And he does that just like Xi Jinping takes advantage of America during the Obama-Biden years because they’re not strong and confident in the defense of America’s interest.”

