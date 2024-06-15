Tupperware Announces Closure of Last U.S. Factory, Moves Production to Mexico

American kitchen product company Tupperware is shutting down its last U.S. factory and moving production to Mexico amid financial troubles.

The plasticware brand is set to lay off nearly 150 Hemingway, South Carolina, factory workers beginning on September 28 and going until the plant’s permanent closure on January 14, 2025, a local NBC station reported.

Tupperware Brands told the outlet that, while some eligible employees will be offered severance packages and early retirement, the company is trying to connect other laid-off workers with local businesses at a job fair.

“It’s important to note this decision is not a reflection of the performance of the Hemingway [team],” a company representative said. “We appreciate each of our valued team members and the many years of service they have dedicated to our salesforce and to the company.”

The 78-year-old company, which popularized multi-level marketing sales by recruiting housewives to sell its food containers and other products at parties, is planning to “take advantage of cheaper wages in Mexico,” the Daily Mail reported.

Production is being moved to Lerma, about 35 miles west of Mexico City.

“The company has always been a business focused on people, so we will take important steps to take care of our Hemingway team,” Tupperware told the Daily Mail.

Some social media users have blamed the plant closure on “Bidenomics.”

Tupperware Brands just announced it’ll be closing its South Carolina factory, the company’s last remaining plant in the US, and laying off 148 employees. The iconic plastic food container company will now have all of its manufacturing operations in Mexico. That’s Bidenomics. pic.twitter.com/n0QJiHCQRb — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 15, 2024