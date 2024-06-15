At least six in ten older Americans may suffer from heart disease in the coming 30 years, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

The organization shared the news on its website on June 4. The AHA continued:

The projected rise in heart disease and stroke – along with several key risk factors, including high blood pressure and obesity – is likely to triple related costs to $1.8 trillion by 2050, according to two American Heart Association presidential advisories published Tuesday in the AHA journal Circulation. One report looks at the projected increase in cardiovascular diseaserates in the decades ahead, while the other projects their total related costs. “The landscape of cardiovascular disease in the U.S. is seeing the arrival of a near-perfect storm,” Dr. Dhruv S. Kazi, vice chair of the advisory writing group, said in a news release.

He also noted that in the past ten years there has been a surge of cardiovascular risk factors including uncontrolled high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. Those things raise a person’s risk for heart disease and stroke.

“It is not surprising that an enormous increase in cardiovascular risk factors and diseases will produce a substantial economic burden,” he added.

Per the Mayo Clinic, heart disease takes different forms, and some of them can be avoided or treated when a person makes healthy life choices.

In July 2020, Breitbart News reported that heart disease was the leading cause of death across the nation, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Heart disease kills about 647,000 Americans each year and is responsible for the deaths of men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the U.S.,” the news article said.

In February, UPI reported that a major study found excessive amounts of B vitamin niacin may lead to higher risk for cardiovascular disease.