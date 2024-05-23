Dem Rep. Suozzi: There Will Be Another Border ‘Surge’ and Biden Needs to Act

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that while things at the U.S.-Mexico border have “been a little quieter” lately, that’s temporary and “we’re going to see a surge again, as soon as the Mexico elections are over, we’re going to see people at the border again and people are going to start worrying, what’s going on?” Suozzi also called on President Joe Biden to take executive action on the border if a bipartisan bill isn’t passed by Congress.

Suozzi said, “Right now, it’s been a little quieter, but we’re going to see a surge again, as soon as the Mexico elections are over, we’re going to see people at the border again and people are going to start worrying, what’s going on? We need to bring order at the border.”

Suozzi added that while President Biden understands that he has to be “tougher and he’s got to be humane,” if the Senate border bill or another bipartisan border bill isn’t passed, “the President has to take executive action. And that executive action should be to try and secure the border, number one. And number two, treat people like human beings.”

