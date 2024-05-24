Marlow on Kudlow: ‘Democrats are Jealous’ Trump Turned Out Thousands of Voters in the Bronx

Breitbart editor-in-chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that the “Democrats are jealous” former President Donald Trump turned out thousands of supporters at a rally in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Host Larry Kudlow said, “I don’t want to do this and say Trump will carry the Bronx in the election. I won’t go that far. But I am going to say these are warnings, rumblings, shot across the bow in a sense in the south Bronx last night. Donald Trump gave a national speech because it was covered everywhere. What do you make of that?”

Marlow said, “I look at this two different ways: look at the atmosphere. This thing was lit. You are seeing rappers rapping about MAGA, something unbelievable. The Democrats are jealous this has happened. They could never do this. Imagine them going to a rural district in a red state and turning out six people, much less thousands of people having a great time and loving Donald Trump.”

He continued, “This stuff resonates with people thinking about living paycheck to paycheck, trying to get groceries to be more affordable this resonates. Trump is on point, and the crowd is behind him.”

