WATCH: Angel Reese Blasts Refs After Loss to Caitlin Clark, Fever: ‘Some People Got a Special Whistle’

The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has lost to Caitlin Clark three times in a row, dating back to their last game against each other in college. And after Sunday’s 91-83 loss to Clark and the Fever, she lashed out at the referees.

Reese, who spent almost the entire game in foul trouble and received a Flagrant 1 for hitting Clark in the head with her forearm, was asked about the officiating in her post-game press conference.

She did not hold back.

“For inside, I think we were playing really hard,” Reese said. “I think we went up really strong, and a lot of times, we didn’t get a lot of calls. And going back and looking at the film, I saw a lot of calls that weren’t made; I guess some people got a special whistle, but just being able to play as best as we can.

“I guess some people got a special whistle” Angel Reese after she almost took Caitlin Clark’s head offpic.twitter.com/fAQMMcFNLB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2024

“I’m proud of Kamilla going out and still getting a double-double. That’s something that y’all are not going to be able to stop, regardless of the referees, like, we’re here for a while; we’re not going to be denied, no matter what you guys try to do. Our goal is to win, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win and continue to do that.”

Reese has consistently encountered foul trouble all season long, not just when playing Caitlin Clark. She has collected five personal fouls in six games this year. A shockingly high number, considering the Sky have only played 13 games this year. Nor was Reese the only member of the Sky to land in foul trouble. Fellow rookie Kamilla Cardoso also had five fouls.

Reese scored 11 points and grabbed 13 boards during the game. However, she missed several easy lay-ups that probably had much more to do with her team’s loss than the referees.

Clark had 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.