‘It’s Not that I’ve Gotten Old, It’s that Your Ideas Are Stupid’: Maher Admits Making Fun of Left More Than He Used To

During an interview that aired on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” comedian Bill Maher was asked if he had “turned” given the increased number of jokes targeting left-of-center figures and ideas.

The host of the long-running HBO program, while acknowledging his disdain for the right in America, also said that he is making fun of the left more these days because it has changed.

“I haven’t turned,” he said. “Yes, people have said to me, you make fun of the left more than you used to, and guilty. I have because the left has changed. Now, the right has changed also, and even worse. I mean, the right doesn’t believe in democracy anymore. I mean, they’ve thrown their lot in with the sociopath named Donald Trump, who only thinks elections count when we win. OK, well, that’s worse.”

“But it’s not like the left hasn’t changed also,” Maher added. “So, I’m going to call it out wherever I see it. I mean, there are things that have to do with, you know, gender and race and free speech, and just ideas about, you know, you can be healthy at any weight, and gender is always a social construct and maybe we should give communism another try, and maybe we should get rid of capitalism and the Border Patrol. And let’s tear down statues of Lincoln and get rid of the police. Just, you know, know, no. It’s not that I’ve gotten old, it’s that your ideas are stupid. OK. Common sense is common sense, and I’m going to call it out whatever it is on the spectrum.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor