White House: Green Transition ‘Not the Solution’ to Get ‘Lower Prices’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” White House Senior Adviser Amos Hochstein stated that the Biden administration “made enormous progress to advance renewable energy in this country, to advance electric vehicles, but that’s not the solution for everyday people on a day-to-day basis, for lower prices,” but it’s “about moving the economy towards a cleaner and more efficient energy economy.”

Host Edward Lawrence asked, “Does the President still want to keep moving forward with the speed of his forced transition as quickly as it has been?”

Hochstein responded, “Well, I think what we want, what President Biden wants to do is two things at the same time: Number one is to accelerate the energy transition, and number two is to make sure that we have enough supplies in the energy market that we have lower prices for consumers during this transition. Transitions are not light switches, you don’t just flip them on or off, but we have made enormous progress to advance renewable energy in this country, to advance electric vehicles, but that’s not the solution for everyday people on a day-to-day basis, for lower prices, that is about moving the economy towards a cleaner and more efficient energy economy. And — but we recognize that people have electricity bills and gasoline bills to pay and we want to make sure that while we’re doing this energy transition, we have enough to make sure prices come down for American consumers.”

