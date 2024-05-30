‘He Is Such a Great Judge’: MSNBC’s Weissmann Says He Has a ‘Man Crush’ on Judge Merchan

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Weissmann said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he has a “man crush” on Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over former President Donald Trump’s New York business record trial.

Mitchell said, “Describe the rapport between the judge and the jurors in this case, in many cases.”

Weissmann said, “I mean almost all jurors, unless you have a really erratic judge, develop a real bond with the judge. The judge, he or she is looking out for the jurors, is paying careful attention to their time, making things move along. As you noted with respect to Judge Merchan, I am now, I have a man crush on him.”

He added, “He is such a great judge that it’s hard to see the jurors wouldn’t have the same impression. You just keep on thinking, if you looked in a dictionary for judicial temperament, that’s what you would get. Remember, he has had to put up with the defendant who committed ten acts of contempt, who threatened not just him but his family, in spite of that, you would not know for a second that this is in any way weighing on him, because it has an impeccably fair trial.”

