‘There’s a Breaking Point’: Donald Trump Says Jail Would Be Tough for the Public to Take

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend” that if he was given a jail sentence or house arrest, it could be a “breaking point.”

Co-host Pete Hegseth said, “The legal maze that you’re still facing and they could it judge could decide to say hey house arrest or even jail It could be faced.”

Trump said, “I’m ok with it. I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, oh, no, you don’t want to do that to the press. I said don’t you don’t beg for anything. Think of it they have all my books.”

He added, “That could happen. I don’t know that the public would stand it, you know, I don’t. I’m not sure the public would stand for it.”

Hegseth asked, “Your saying if you got house arrest?”

Trump said, “I think it would be tough for the public to take, you know at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

