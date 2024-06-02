Trump Lawyer: If Necessary We Will Take Conviction Appeal to Supreme Court

Donald Trump’s attorney Will Scharf said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump’s legal team will appeal the former President’s guilty verdict in the New York business document trial all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

Scharf said, “I vehemently disagree that the District Attorney in New York was not politically motivated here, and I vehemently disagree that President Biden and his political allies aren’t up to their necks in this prosecution.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “There’s no evidence of that. Sir, there’s no- I’m not going to let you continue to say that. There’s just zero evidence of that.”

Scharf replied, “Well, how about the fact that Matthew Colangelo was standing over Alvin Bragg’s shoulder when he announced this verdict?”

Stephanopoulos said, “This has nothing to do with President Biden. Do you want to answer the question about the sentencing process or not?”

Scharf said, “I completely disagree that this has nothing to do with President Biden. I don’t think President Trump is going to end up being subject to any sentence whatsoever, and we look forward to getting this case into the next court and taking this again all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to vindicate President Trump’s rights.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN