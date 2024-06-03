Alex Jones Claims Infowars Could Be Shut Down

NEW: Alex Jones breaks down in tears as he claims federal authorities are getting ready to shut down his studio. As authorities threatened to lock the doors, Jones reportedly spent the night at the studio last night and threatened to call local police. “I've been targeted for… pic.twitter.com/97KFi9oz2t

Saturday “Infowars” host Alex Jones held an emergency broadcast from his studio in Austin, Texas, saying it might be shut down by federal authorities soon.

Jones said, “This is going to be Infowars’ last show, because I learned yesterday that they were going to padlock the door and kick us out last night.”

He added, “We’re going to beat these people. I’m not trying to be dramatic, but it’s been a hard fight.”

Jones concluded, “I’ve been targeted for abuse. I was duped by someone. Federal files in secret have claimed that I’m committing crimes. This was untrue, of course.”

On Sunday, Jones posted an explanation video saying he was “exhausted” because he had been sleeping on the couch for two days.

Jones said, “Here is the long and the short of it. I leaned Friday afternoon that they were calling in more guards. Then I made phone calls and found out that the CRO that is the chief reorganization officer that is appointed by the federal court in bankruptcy, Patrick Magill was giving orders to send in more guards at night after they think we are all gone at nine o’clock at night to change the locks. I then call the diffrent lawyers and people who were learning about it. They were told it was just until Monday when there was going to be a hearing in court. But the judge never said shut the place down. The judge said he is going to continue to leave the bankruptcy open until at least the 14th of June.”

