Fmr ICE Director Homan: Every Republican Congressman Not Voting to Impeach Mayorkas ‘Can Go to Hell’

While speaking out against Biden-era immigration protocol Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” former Immigrations and Customs Enforcement acting director Tom Homan also criticized Republicans who opposed impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Homan said those Republican lawmakers could “go to hell,” and he talked about the threat that he argued was being concealed by sanctuary cities and other governments that do not compile specific data about violent crimes.

“Well, look, every Republican congressman that did not vote to impeach Mayorkas, you can go to hell,” he declared. “An HR2 that passed the House and went to the Senate, Chuck Schumer won’t even put on the floor. You know, he disgusts me.

But you’re right. Under the Trump administration, we were suing sanctuary cities and actually looking pretty good. One of the first thing Biden did when he got into office is ended the lawsuit. So, there’s no accountability to sanctuary cities. What people need to know is the biggest cities in this nation, Houston, New York, Chicago, L.A., are sanctuary cities.”

“They don’t release nationalities of their criminals,” he continued. “So, we don’t really know how many criminals are raping young women. How many are being arrested for domestic violence or robbery or burglary? We don’t know.”

