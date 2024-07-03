‘They’ve Been Lying to Us and Covering Up’: Graham Says Biden Health a ‘Problem in the Making for over a Year’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he anticipated more Democrats would come out in opposition to President Joe Biden remaining on the 2024 Democratic Party ticket.

The South Carolina Republican argued that a deeper analysis of Biden’s health would reveal his debate performance last week was more than just a cold, as Biden’s campaign claimed.

“[I]f you’re Tester in Montana, you’re Brown in Ohio, you’re Jacky Rosen in Nevada, you’re Bob Casey, you’re going to be asked until the cows come home, do you think Joe Biden’s fit to serve four more years?” he said. “Do you think he’s mentally capable of being commander-in-chief? And 70% of the people in those states say he’s not. So you’re going to be running against the headwinds of the folks, you know, in your own state. I think that we need the tapes, did he have a cold? Does that explain his behavior on that night? Or is it deeper? Is it what Carl Bernstein said, it’s been a long time in the making. Had they been lying to us for over a year?”

Graham continued, “So remember when the special counsel interviewed President Biden, and they concluded they would have a hard time convicting him because the jury would believe he’s a nice man with a bad memory. I want those tapes. I want to hear those tapes because that will — that will be a good comparison as to whether or not it was a cold or has this been a continuous problem? Are they withholding information to the American people to make a good judgment about should Biden serve four more years? I want to hear those tapes. I don’t think this is a cold. I think this is a problem been in the making for over a year and they’ve been lying to us and covering up.”

