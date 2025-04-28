An overwhelming majority of Democrats want illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia — who has alleged ties to MS-13 and credible accusations of abuse — brought back to the United States, this week’s survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The question posed to respondents was: “The Trump administration recently deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador despite a court order prohibiting his deportation. Do you believe Trump should bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.?”

According to the results, 87 percent of Democrats want Garcia brought back to the United States, and only six percent said he should not be. Most Republicans, 54 percent, said Garcia should not be brought back, while 17 percent believe he should. Half of independents said he should be brought back, but 23 percent said he should not and another 27 percent remain unsure.

The survey also revealed that most Democrats, 58 percent, do not even believe that Garcia is a member of MS-13. Fifty-four percent of Republicans believe he is a member of the violent gang, and most independents, 52 percent, remain unsure.

The survey was taken April 19-22, 2025, among 1,625 respondents. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

The controversy centers around Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to his native El Salvador after originally entering the country unlawfully at the age of 16.

However, the deportation went against an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that shielded him from deportation to El Salvador. Despite this “administrative error,” the Trump administration has stuck to its guns since Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Garcia on March 12, pointing to his ties to MS-13 as well as credible allegations against him of physical abuse.

When asked last week about Democrats rushing to the aid of Garcia, President Donald Trump did not hold back.

“They have no interest in that prisoner. That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” he told reporters.

“Not a very innocent guy,” Trump said, deeming Garcia an “illegal alien, MS-13 gang member, and foreign terrorist.”

“This comes out of the State Department,” he said.

“This was supposed to be certified stuff. In 2019 Garcia was issued a deportation order. Two separate judges affirmed Garcia was a member of MS-13, which is a gang that may be even worse than Tren de Aragua. Well, maybe worse,” Trump said. “They kill people with knives because it’s more painful [and they’re] very famous for the knifing and killing of two young 16-year-old girls walking to school one day and they sliced them up into little pieces and killed them. That’s MS-13,” he continued, reminding the public that two separate judges affirmed Garcia was part of MS-13.

“When Garcia was originally arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with rolls of money pouring out and an MS-13 gang symbol,” he noted, adding that Garcia was “driving with two other known violent MS-13 gang members, two of the most violent members that we know of in the MS-13 gang of thugs.”

“In 2022 Garcia was stopped [and] was found to be transporting seven people from Texas to Maryland, and he had no driver’s license. He was driving violently,” he said before going into the protective order his wife made against him:

In 2020, and 2021, Garcia’s wife filed for a protective order from him and said he was violent and abusive and really scary, including allegations that he punched and scratched her on the eye, left her bleeding after throwing her laptop on the floor at her, ripped her shirt and ripped off her shorts. He then grabbed her arm, leaving very severe marks. Garcia’s wife also wrote in court at this point, ‘I am afraid to be close to him. I just don’t want to be close. I have multiple photos and videos how violent he can be and all of the bruises that he’s left on me.’ She just didn’t want to, couldn’t get anywhere near.

“This man is a, according to certified statements that we get, is a very violent person, and they want this man to be brought back into our country where he can be free,” Trump said, adding that Democrats are continuing to demonstrate that they care more about the plight of illegal immigrants than about angel families who lost their loved ones to illegal immigrant crime.

All the while, Democrats continue to say that Garcia’s return should be a “top agenda” item for the party.