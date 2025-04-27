Schumer Doesn’t Rule Out Impeachment: ‘Trump Is Violating Rule of Law’

On Sunday, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not rule out impeaching President Donald Trump if Democrats take control of Congress.

Host Dana Bash said, “Your colleague from Georgia, Senator Jon Ossoff told voters at a town hall that he strongly agrees that President Trump should be impeached. Do you agree with him? Would that be a priority if Democrats were to take back Congress?”

Schumer said, “Well, look, right now, President Trump is violating rule of law in every way and we’re fighting him every single day in every way. And our goal is to show the American people over and over again, whether it’s the economy, whether it’s tariffs, whether it’s Russia and overseas and whether it’s rule of law, how bad he is. And you know, it’s two years it’s too far away to predict. Our job is day to day to day to show who Trump is, what he is doing, and it’s having an effect as your polls show.”

Bash said, “You’re not ruling out.”

Schumer continued, “The American people are realizing.”

Bash added, “You’re not saying no.”

Schumer said, “Look, it’s too far away to even, it’s too far away to even judge.”

