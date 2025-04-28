Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Hermès for Birthday Weekend

First Lady Melania Trump spent her birthday weekend traveling to Rome, Italy, for Pope Francis’s funeral — donning Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Hermès for her travels and the occasion.

To depart from the White House, Melania Trump chose a pair of black acetate sunglasses, likely by Saint Laurent, and a double-breasted cotton drill trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

The trench coat retails for $3,745. Mrs. Trump paired the coat with Roger Vivier’s Gommettine Ballerina flats in black leather featuring the brand’s iconic resin buckle. The flats retail for $750.

Perhaps Mrs. Trump’s most luxe item of the weekend is her Hermès Kelly bag with gold hardware. Taken from Mrs. Trump’s personal Hermès collection, the bag retails for $36,000.

For Pope Francis’s funeral, it was only fitting for Mrs. Trump to deploy the design expertise of Italy’s Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana.

Mrs. Trump appropriately wore all black at St. Peter’s Basilica in a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana wool coat featuring black satin buttons. The look was paired with a veil in silk georgette with Chantilly lace, along with matching Chantilly lace gloves, also by Dolce & Gabbana.

A staple of Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe, she chose black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, which retail for $825.

To fly back from Rome, Mrs. Trump stepped off Air Force One in a Burberry trench coat, lined with the London fashion house’s legendary check print, black knit loungewear, Saint Laurent shades, and Roger Vivier Gommettine Ballerina flats.

The Burberry trench retails for $2,990.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.