Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Hermès for Birthday Weekend

First Lady Melania Trump spent her birthday weekend traveling to Rome, Italy, for Pope Francis’s funeral — donning Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Hermès for her travels and the occasion.
To depart from the White House, Melania Trump chose a pair of black acetate sunglasses, likely by Saint Laurent, and a double-breasted cotton drill trench coat from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.
The trench coat retails for $3,745. Mrs. Trump paired the coat with Roger Vivier’s Gommettine Ballerina flats in black leather featuring the brand’s iconic resin buckle. The flats retail for $750.
Perhaps Mrs. Trump’s most luxe item of the weekend is her Hermès Kelly bag with gold hardware. Taken from Mrs. Trump’s personal Hermès collection, the bag retails for $36,000.
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
For Pope Francis’s funeral, it was only fitting for Mrs. Trump to deploy the design expertise of Italy’s Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana.
Mrs. Trump appropriately wore all black at St. Peter’s Basilica in a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana wool coat featuring black satin buttons. The look was paired with a veil in silk georgette with Chantilly lace, along with matching Chantilly lace gloves, also by Dolce & Gabbana.
A staple of Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe, she chose black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps, which retail for $825.
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu via Getty Images)
(Photo by Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo By Stefano Spaziani/Europa Press via Getty Images)
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by Mario Cartelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
To fly back from Rome, Mrs. Trump stepped off Air Force One in a Burberry trench coat, lined with the London fashion house’s legendary check print, black knit loungewear, Saint Laurent shades, and Roger Vivier Gommettine Ballerina flats.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.