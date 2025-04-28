House Democrat Shri Thanedar Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Trump

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) has reportedly introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — who has a clear mandate from American voters to enact his agenda — accusing him of obstruction of justice, abuse of trade powers, and tyranny, among other items.

Thanedar took to X on Monday to announce he has officially filed a resolution to impeach President Trump:

Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram posted on X that a colleague confirmed Thanedar’s filing of the impeachment resolution.

The articles of impeachment reportedly include “obstruction of justice/violation of due process, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violations of the First Amendment, creation of an unlawful office, bribery and corruption, and tyranny.”

Thanedar’s hasty impeachment articles arrive on the eve of Trump’s first 100 days in office for his second nonconsecutive White House term, following a landslide election victory in November 2024 that saw the 45th and 47th president win not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation.

Since taking office, President Trump, who campaigned extensively on cracking down on illegal immigration, invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to fast-track the deportation of migrants, sending multiple alleged gang members to an El Salvador prison as judges have rushed to thwart his efforts.

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a left-wing Wisconsin judge — Judge Hannah Dugan — for allegedly helping an illegal migrant escape arrest.

“No one is above the law,” FBI Director Kash Patel asserted in a Friday X post.

Democrats had a meltdown over the FBI’s surprise arrest of the activist judge, prompting White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to point out that Democrats “spent the last 8 years stripping Americans of due process to jail them for protected political activity” and were “illegally spying on the Trump Campaign.”

Miller also accused Democrats of “using the FBI and intelligence apparatus to pursue political enemies” and “launching a coup against President Trump and his Administration,” among a litany of other offenses.

“At the same time, Democrats orchestrated and engineered a mass invasion of the United States by foreign cartels and enemy terrorists, resulting in immense casualties and suffering across the nation,” Miller continued.

“And now these same Democrats howl with rage when the invasion is returned and those who criminally harbor the invaders and feloniously obstruct their removal are held accountable under law,” Miller proclaimed.

On Monday, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, warned officials or judges knowingly harboring illegal immigrants that they “will be prosecuted” if they are caught impeding the president’s deportation activities.

“Protest all you want, but when you cross that line — I’ve said this one thousand times — when you cross that line to impediment or knowingly harboring or concealing an illegal alien migrant, you will be prosecuted, judge or not,” Homan declared.

In his first 100 days in his second term, President Trump also made major moves to overhaul the United States’ commerce relations in an effort to build more favorable trade deals.

Earlier this month, President Trump unveiled a list of tariffs imposed on nearly every country that exports goods to the U.S., including a 34 percent levy on China.

Not long after that, every country on the list — except China — had begun negotiations. As a result, tariffs on negotiating countries were postponed for 90 days, the White House said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration increased tariffs on Chinese goods to 145 percent and ended a commerce loophole that Chinese companies had been long exploiting.

Last week, President Trump told Time magazine that genocidal Chinese dictator Xi Jinping has since called him to discuss trade negotiations.

