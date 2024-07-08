Trump: Hunter Biden Is ‘Calling the Shots’ Behind the Scenes

On Monday, during a phone interview on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former President Donald Trump said that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was “calling the shots” behind the scenes in Biden’s orbit.

According to the presumptive Republican nominee, Joe Biden’s ego was preventing him from quitting his bid for a second term.

“Well, they covered for him, and they still are sort of covering, but now it’s getting very difficult to do that,” Trump said. “And it looks to me like he may very well stay in. He has an ego and he does not want to quit. He does not want to do that, looks to me that’s what he wants. I think Jill [Biden] would like to see him stay. She’s having a good time. I noticed she seems to be having a good time, and I’m hearing that Hunter is calling the shots. So, this is not necessarily a very popular thing for a country. But I think he might very well stay in and if he does, nobody wants to give it up that way. He is going to feel badly about himself or a long time. It’s hard to give it up that way, the way they tried to force him out. Really have to speak to his doctors, obviously has been sheltered by the fake news media, that’s why they call it fake news.”

