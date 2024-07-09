Dem Rep. Auchincloss to Diplomats Worried About Biden: ‘Focus on Geopolitics’, Biden’s Done Great

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) reacted to reported concerns from European officials about President Joe Biden’s ability to represent American interests on the world stage by stating that “these diplomats should focus on geopolitics and less so on domestic politics.” And there’s “no choice” between Biden, “one of the most successful foreign policy presidents of modern history,” and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

Host Dana Bash asked, “The New York Times reported recently, and The [Washington] Post, about concerns from European officials, specifically about the NATO summit that’s going to be here in Washington this week about President Biden’s ability to represent America’s interests. Do you have any of those concerns?”

Auchincloss answered, “Not at all. And these diplomats should focus on geopolitics and less so on domestic politics. Joe Biden has been one of the most successful foreign policy presidents of modern history, and the alternative is Donald Trump, who, in Helsinki in 2018, supplicated himself in front of Vladimir Putin in a manner that two former Republican nominees themselves said was embarrassing. He wants to hand back Ukraine to Russia. So, there is no choice here.”

