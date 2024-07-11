Biden Co-Chair Whitmer: I’ve Seen ‘Clips’ of Debate, But Biden’s ‘Up for This’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Late Show,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said that she hasn’t seen the whole debate between President Joe Biden and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and has “seen clips of” it, but she believes President Joe Biden is “up for this.”

After the debate came up, Whitmer jokingly said, “What debate?”

Host Stephen Colbert then asked, “Did you not get a chance to catch it? Did you not — did you watch the debate?”

Whitmer answered, “I’ve seen clips of the debate. I was actually out on the West Coast with a couple of my colleagues doing a fundraiser.”

After sarcastically remarking, “And they don’t have TV out there. I forgot they don’t have television in California. Yeah, exactly.” Colbert asked, “What was your reaction? Were you just like, you know what, stay the course, doesn’t matter, full speed ahead Joe, or did it give you pause at all?”

Whitmer responded by joking, “I like your tie.” She also jokingly agreed with Colbert’s quip about the lack of TV in California.

Whitmer added, “I think that the debate rattled a lot of people, right? It was a lousy performance. I don’t think anyone’s disputing that. I spent some time with the President in the White House, with a number of my colleagues, shortly after the debate. I talked to him this past week, with all the other vice chairs of his campaign, co-chairs, and he’s up for this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett