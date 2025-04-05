Trump Says America Will Win ‘Economic Revolution,’ Promises ‘Historic’ Result

President Donald Trump said that the United States is in the midst of an “economic revolution” and urged Americans to “hang tough” for a “historic” result.

Trump’s comments came in a Truth Social post on Saturday, just days after he announced his worldwide reciprocal tariffs aimed at offsetting trade imbalances the United States has with other nations.

“China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly. We have been the dumb and helpless ‘whipping post,’ but not any longer,” Trump wrote.

Notable tariffs Trump announced on Wednesday that are set to take effect on April 9 include a 34-percent discounted reciprocal tariff on China, a 20-percent tariff on the European Union, and a 46-percent tariff on Vietnam.

“We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast!” he added.

A number of major companies have announced massive investments into the United States since Trump returned to office, which he says have been driven by his tariff policies.

Stargate, a joint project among OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, is investing $500 billion in America. Apple also announced a $500 billion investment, while other examples include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) announcement of a $100 billion investment and Hyundai’s announcement of a $20 billion investment. Last week, Trump signed an executive order to expedite investments of over $1 billion.

In his post on Saturday, Trump urged Americans to “hang tough” amid the economic realignment, which he says will not “be easy” but will produce a “historic” result.

“THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN. HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump added.

While Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries are set to take effect on April 9, his baseline tariffs on many other nations took effect after midnight on Saturday. His move is already yielding results, as he announced Friday that Vietnam offered to cut tariffs on America to zero if it can reach a deal with the United States.