Pregnant Woman Seriously Injured by Rock Thrown Through Tesla Windshield

A pregnant woman sitting in the passenger seat of a Tesla EV was injured by a two-pound rock that smashed through the car windshield in Vancouver, Canada. Authorities are now investigating if the rock was intentionally thrown at the vehicle made by Elon Musk’s company.

Police said the Tesla was headed north on Nanaimo Street on the evening of March 30, and was struck by a rock as the electric vehicle passed East 27 Avenue, according to a report by Global News.

The rock reportedly smashed through the car windshield and seriously injured a pregnant woman in the passenger seat before landing on the floor of the Tesla. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are working to determine whether this was a criminal act, and if someone intentionally targeted this Tesla,” Vancouver Police Department Sergeant Steve Addison said. “This very serious incident could easily have resulted in someone’s death, but for a few inches.”

While investigators examined the Tesla and canvassed the neighborhood, authorities have yet to determine where the rock came from and are encouraging the public to call 604-717-4021 if they have any information.

Police specified they would like to hear from anyone who either saw the incident or may have footage taken on Nanaimo Street, between East 29th and East 22nd March 30, between 8:40 and 9:00 p.m.

A staggering 130 additional officers, meanwhile, have been deployed to various “Tesla Takedown” events over the weekend in Vancouver, where they have been tasked with keeping the peace.

This comes as Tesla owners and facilities have been targeted by vandals and arsonists across the United States since New Year’s Day, in apparent response to Musk’s support for and involvement with President Donald Trump’s administration.

In Vancouver, police reportedly said they have been investigating a total of 28 Tesla-related incidents since January 20 that appear to be politically motivated.

Nine of those incidents have involved private Tesla owners, with the remaining 19 occurring at Musk’s dealerships, and at electric vehicle charging stations.

The 19 incidents have involved “hateful words and symbols spray-painted on buildings,” and “eggs thrown at cars, and smashed windshields,” Global News noted.

Meanwhile, the nine incidents involving private Tesla owners have included rocks and liquid being thrown at vehicles, car wipers having been damaged, and racist symbols scrawled on vehicles.

By comparison, there were no incidents involving Tesla attacks reported in 2024, police noted.

