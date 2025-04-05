A teacher in Columbus, Ohio, is accused of offering to pay a student to kill her estranged husband.

The accused is identified as 44-year-old Stephanie Demetrius, who worked at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School, WSYX reported on Thursday.

Demetrius allegedly approached a student on March 26 and offered to pay the young person $2,000 to commit the murder.

A photo shows the suspect in the case and her image on a screen in what appears to be a courtroom:

When they launched the investigation into the matter, authorities reportedly found digital evidence of a phone call between her and the student.

“Police say they learned about the alleged murder-for-hire plot when the teen’s mom discovered suspicious information on her son’s phone and contacted authorities,” the WSYX article said.

The suspect is also accused of providing the young person with information about the target’s schedule, when their children would not be at home, and the fact that her husband works from home. However, Demetrius apparently dismissed concerns about anyone hearing gunfire during the alleged planned killing.

The couple are reportedly in the midst of divorce proceedings.

A police official told reporters “We’re unsure of the specific reason as to why this teacher chose this particular student”:

Per the WSYX article, “During a virtual hearing, a public defender for Demetrius denied the charges, calling it a fabrication. Demetrius has been released on a $150,000 cash surety bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 at 9 a.m.”

Local law enforcement explained it was not the first time the suspect has exhibited violent behavior toward her husband, according to NBC 4 Columbus. The outlet said she allegedly broke a protection order against her several times.

“The reports say she has tried to run him over with a car, stabbed him, and set his house on fire,” a reporter for the outlet said.