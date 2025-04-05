President Donald Trump on Friday posted a video on his social media accounts of a U.S. military strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been targeting American ships in the Red Sea.

“These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis! They will never sink our ships again!” he posted.

Since 2023, the Houthis have shot at United States warships at least 174 times and commercial vessels at least 145 times in the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, according to the White House.

After a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas broke down last month, the Houthis threatened to resume striking at ships traversing the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden. Trump then ordered the U.S. military to strike the Houthis until they stop firing missiles and drones at American ships. The campaign, called Operation Rough Rider, began on March 15.

The U.S. military strikes have been conducted by the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, which is currently stationed in the Red Sea.

The USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is headed from the Indo-Pacific to supplement the Truman in the Middle East. At the same time, Trump has been proposing talks with Iran over its nuclear program. The offers for direct talks have reportedly been turned down so far.

So far, the strikes have garnered praise from Republicans and criticism from Democrats in general.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) posted on X: “Thank you, President Trump! There is a new sheriff in town! Indeed in the world! Keep it up Mr. President!”

Meanwhile, Democrats have claimed without evidence that Trump bombed a tribal meeting of civilians.

Show host Shawn Farash, a Trump supporter, joked, “A district court judge will likely order Trump to un-bomb the Houthis tomorrow.”

