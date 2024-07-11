Himes: Biden Must Drop Out, He Can’t Win

Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that he is calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race because he can’t win.

Himes said, “I didn’t this painful thing tonight because for me, the answer to that is I just don’t see that trajectory. I don’t see the numbers.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, ” Do you think he’ll lose to Donald Trump if Joe Biden goes up against him?”

Himes said, “All I can do is look at the numbers right now no president has ever won with a 37% approval rating. Look at the swing states because this isn’t a race that is decided in five or six states. You can look at lots of different polls the president isn’t really up in any of them.”

He continued, “What is the trajectory look like? Imagine that three months from now, we get another performance like there was in the debate right before the election do you want to take that risk? I don’t.”

He added, “He is a top ten president. Why would you gamble that legacy, the legacy of being a top ten American president, transformative Lyndon B. Johnson, transformative and you’re going to gamble that on possibly being the guy that handed the country over years to a tyrant.”

