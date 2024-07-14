NBC’s Figliuzzi: Trump Supporters May ‘Seek Revenge’ for Assassination Attempt

Saturday, shortly after former President Donald Trump evaded an apparent assassination attempt, NBC News national security correspondent Frank Figliuzzi expressed concerns that Trump supporters may seek revenge for the attempt to take the former president’s life.

Figliuzzi, who regularly labels the right as a threat to public safety, said it could come in the form of Trump supporters taking on anti-Trump protesters at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

“Are you fearful, or does law enforcement look at the possibility that something like this could inspire others who may have harbored similar thoughts?” anchor Lester Holt asked.

Figliuzzi replied, “Oh, absolutely. The copycat thing here — look, sadly, we’ve seen it over the last couple of years, haven’t we, with people kind of taking on FBI buildings. And it doesn’t end well for them, like Cincinnati, OH or a man who tried to swing a weapon at FBI agents in Provo, UT, who were arresting him.

“This kind of thing begets more violence and revenge,” he continued. “So if you’re going to have protest areas in Milwaukee with presumably people who are anti-Trump, can you imagine people who think in their head the answer is to seek revenge for today’s event, maybe against those who are protesting against Trump? This presents quite the challenge for next week.”

(h/t RCP Video)

