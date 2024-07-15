Van Jones: ‘Scary Dude’ J.D. Vance Will Divide Country, Make Project 2025 Happen

CNN contributor Van Jones said Monday on the network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that former President Donald Trump’s vice-presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), is a “scary dude” who will advance the Project 2025 agenda from the Heritage Foundation.

Jones said, “This is a scary dude. Scary, dude, because if you’re hoping that, after this near-death experience, we’re going to have a kumbaya convention. This is not a Kumbaya pick. And so, this would signal that Donald Trump is planning on doing a lot of hard governing. He’s got somebody in there who’s a pit bull. He’s an attack dog. He went to law school. He’s going to be in there making a whole bunch of stuff happen. So if you’re worried about the Project 2025 and all type of stuff, this is a guy that’s going to really keep you up at night.”

He added, “The other thing I want to say is that we’ve talked a lot about Biden not being healthy. Donald Trump is not healthy. Donald Trump eats cheeseburgers all the time. He’s got heart disease. That’s been reported. This could be the president of the United States here. We talked about Kamala Harris. If JD Vance is next in line either now or later, you’re talking about a hardening of the Republican Party around a MAGA agenda with a very capable guy that does scare the crap out of a lot of Democrats. And so this is not going to be a kumbaya convention if he’s picked.”

