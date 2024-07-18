Fmr. Biden Border Patrol Chief: Migrant Crimes We Heard About at RNC Could Have Been Prevented, Biden Waited to Act

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that it took the Biden administration “three-and-a-half years to actually take action.” And “what we heard last night from Rachel [Morin]’s family and others, it could have been prevented.”

Ortiz said, “So, since June 6, the Border Patrol has apprehended roughly about 1,900 a day. And it took them three-and-a-half years to actually take action. I left about a year ago. And I can tell you that the border was very chaotic when I left, back in June, and, right now, they’ve already seen 1,400,000 apprehensions. Plus, they’ve flown about 500,000 individuals through the commercial airlines. So, there are still roughly 2 million people that have come across that border. So, what we heard last night from Rachel’s family and others, it could have been prevented.”

He added, “I will tell you that I’m sure the Border Patrol, ICE, and all the agencies are doing everything they can to monitor those migrants that they are processing. But both those agencies have been overwhelmed for many, many years. And until we resource the Border Patrol, CBP, and DHS as a whole, we’re going to continue to be facing these problems, whether it’s 11 million, 17 million, who knows how many illegal immigrants are in this country right now.”

Ortiz further stated, “I think you’re still going to have to resource these agencies to be able to go back and try and locate those individuals that did slip through the border. Remember, we have millions of gotaways that have eluded Border Patrol apprehension throughout the years, and those are the people that are committing some of these heinous crimes throughout these urban communities, in communities all across this country.”

He also stated that “until we actually have a whole-of-government approach to this, I think we’re going to continue to face some of the challenges that we face right now.”

