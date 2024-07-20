Blackburn: When the Secret Service Messes Up, People Die

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,’ Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) criticized the Secret Service for its handling of the aftermath of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Blackburn made her comments after a Wall Street Journal report that the alleged gunman flew a drone over the rally site near Butler, PA.

“Senator, this is unbelievable,” host Laura Ingraham said. “We are just learning, sources telling the journal, that the predetermined path suggests that Mr. Crooks flew the drone more than once as he researched and scoped out the site. He was researching other Trump events as well, supposedly also did some search about the Democratic National Convention. But this adds to the growing list of questions we have for the Secret Service director. This is getting worse by the day.”

“Indeed, it is,” Blackburn replied. “And we have had no transparency. She hasn’t done a press conference, which usually the lead agency head will assemble a press conference and let people know what is going on. And Laura, the thing that is so frustrating about this is we’re getting these bits and pieces. We’re trying to verify and make certain that we know what is information, what is rumor, and that we hold the director to account.”

She added, “I mean, with her job, it’s not like you miss your sales quotas or you miss your casework quotas. When you mess up, people die. And that is what we saw on Saturday with death, with injury, with the assassination attempt on President Trump.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor