DeSantis: Kamala Harris ‘Vacuous, Incredibly Liberal and Unaccomplished’

Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reacted to President Joe Biden stepping away from the Democratic presidential nominee and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for his party’s nod.

DeSantis blasted Harris, calling her a “lousy candidate” and remarking that he was “surprised” to see Democratic officials endorse her.

“Governor, how does Kamala Harris now at the top of the ticket, change this race?” host Jesse Watters asked.

“Well, look, she’s vacuous, incredibly liberal and unaccomplished, and so yes, she doesn’t have dementia, but I think she’s a lousy candidate,” DeSantis replied. “And I was surprised at how many Democrats rushed to endorse her. Remember, their convention is not for another month. And so it wouldn’t surprise me if she faceplants over the next two weeks that you’ll start to hear calls from those power brokers to maybe go in a different direction. We’ll see what happens. But the reality is, she knew about Biden’s condition this whole time because she’s been vice president, and she claims she works closely with him.”

“Jesse, just me as a governor, I’ve been dealing with Biden on different events that have happened since he’s been president,” he continued. “He’s come down to Florida after hurricanes, and I could tell that he wasn’t all there and it has gotten a lot worse in the last year, year-and-a-half. So all this cover up that happened, the media was complicit, but so many people in the White House were complicit. Kamala was part of that cover up. And so in some respects, if you’re a Democrat, you want to get the election to not be about Biden’s age and senility. Yet you have a candidate who’s saddled with all his bad policies and then is going to be asked questions about what did she know? And when did she know it?”

“And let me just say this nonsense that she is spewing and the liberal media is spewing, it is like, oh, Biden was such a great president,” DeSantis added. “How? He came in and he rung up the debt, fueled inflation. He abandoned Afghanistan. We lost 13 U.S. servicemembers. He opened the southern border, which is going to lead to a terrorist attack in this country. We are weaker internationally than we’ve ever been, certainly in my lifetime. And so, where is this greatness coming from? It’s like they just say it and they expect people to believe it. And not that polls are everything, but this is a guy that has been — had a horrific approval rating for really the last three years of his presidency.”

