Vance: ‘Weird’ Label ‘Projection’ from People Who Want to Give Transgender Hormones to 9-Year-Old Kids

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the Republican vice-presidential nominee, said those attempting to label him as “weird” were engaging in projection, given their own “weird” views.

“What do you say about this new strategy to call you weird from the Democrats?” Bartiromo asked.

“I think that it’s a lot of projection, frankly, Maria, from people who want to give transgender hormones to 9-year-old kids and want biological males to play in women’s sports,” Vance replied. “Look, I’m a husband, I’m a father, I’m happily married, and I love my life. And I’m doing this because I want to be a good public servant who fixes the problems of the Democrats. They can call me whatever they want to. The middle school taunts don’t bother me. What bothers me and what offends me is what Kamala Harris has done to this country over 3.5 years. She’s opened up the American southern border. She cast a deciding vote on things that caused skyrocketing inflation, an affordability crisis.”

“I mean, I was in Georgia yesterday,” he continued. “They have a terrible housing affordability problem in the state of Georgia, Maria, because Kamala Harris shot interest rates through the roof, and then she welcomed in millions of illegal aliens to compete with Americans for scarce homes. So I don’t care what they call me. I just wish they would stop screwing up the country. And because I don’t think they’re able to do that themselves, President Trump and I are going to beat them in November.”

