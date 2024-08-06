MSNBC’s Reid: ‘Donald Trump Really Does Want to Bring Back Fascism’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday on her network’s special “Decision 2024” coverage that former President Donald Trump “really does want to bring back fascism.”

While discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Reid said, “The line that I wrote down from Coach Walz, I guess we’ll have to now call him, ‘Thank you for bringing back the joy.’ I think that’s part of what it is. I’ve gotten so many text messages from people who have been locked in this just cycle of terror and fear about what is to come, right? This fear of fascism that is legitimate because Donald Trump really does want to bring back fascism. It is legit.”

Co-host Rachel Maddow quipped, “You said you wouldn’t talk about our private discussions.”

While laughing Reid said, “I can’t with you. I can’t.”

She continued, “I think a lot of people have forgotten how fun campaigns can be. I actually enjoyed working on campaigns back in the day. There was something about it that was nice, the sort of the civic-mindedness of it, the kind of camaraderie of it. There are certain aspects of it that are fun even though the stakes are big.”

