Kayleigh McEnany: ‘The Key to Winning’ Is Getting Kamala Off the Teleprompter

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday on “Jesse Watters Primetime” that the key to beating Vice President Kamala Harris in November is to get her to do interviews without a teleprompter.

McEnany said, “They began the day with Kamala’s team telling Politico Playbook we may not do an interview until Labor Day, until after Labor Day. We’re getting out just the message we want. What is the payoff to taking questions? Well, the day ended with Kamala doing a gaggle, a solidified debate, and Kamala saying she may do an interview before the end of the month, which is before Labor Day. The pressure campaign is working. Keep doing it. Get this woman off the teleprompter. That is the key to winning.”

She continued, “I listen to a left-wing commentator say, ‘She’s doing so well. She’s bringing in so much money. She was thrown into our a presidential campaign, look at what she’s done.’ Well ask, yourself, what has she done? She stood on the stage five times, delivered the same 17 minute speech off a teleprompter five times. That is all she has done. The same words. ‘I know Donald Trump’s type.’ The same words.”

McEnany added, “They are counting on a 17 minute stump speech to take her to Pennsylvania Avenue, give me a break.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN