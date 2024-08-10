Dem Rep. Sorensen: It’s Better if We Have More than One Debate, Like Trump Proposed

On Friday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL) responded to a question on if the one presidential debate that both 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is enough by arguing that the more debates there are, the better it is, because the voters get more of a chance to look at the candidates, the better.

Host Ryan Nobles asked, “[D]o you think that there should be more than one debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump? Is one enough?”

Sorensen answered, “I think the more we, as Americans get a chance to look, I think is best. But also understanding here, there is such a contrast between both of the people that are running for president today. One clearly has a vision to take us back and one has a vision to take us forward.”

