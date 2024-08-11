Biden on Quitting: Dem Colleagues Thought ‘I Was Going to Hurt Them’ in the Election

Pam Key

President Joe Biden said on “CBS Sunday Morning” that he opted to not to seek reelection because his colleagues in the “House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them” in  the November election.

Biden said, “Look, polls we had showed that it was a neck-and-neck race, would have been down to the wire. but what happened was a number of my democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic.”

He continued, “I thought it would be a real distraction, number one. Number two, when I ran the first time I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am. It’s hard for me to get out of my mouth. But things got moving so quickly, it didn’t happen. And the combination was that I thought it was a critical issue for me still, it’s not a joke, maintaining this democracy. But I thought it was important because although it’s a great honor being president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do the most important thing, and that is we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.