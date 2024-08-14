NBC’s Mitchell: GOP Is Saying Walz ‘Having Misspoken’ ‘Is Akin to Bragging About His Service, False Claims’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell stated that Republicans are saying that 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) “having misspoken in 2018 about his military service” “is akin to bragging about his service, false claims of valor.”

Mitchell said, “And Donna, when we talk about the campaign going forward, how are they handling the attack — initial attack, the biggest attack so far against the running mate, Tim Walz on him having misspoken in 2018 about his military service? They’re saying that that is akin to bragging about his service, false claims of valor.”

MSNBC Political Analyst and former Democratic Congresswoman Donna Edwards responded, “Well, you’re talking to a military brat here. And I can tell you, among military families, among servicemembers, this really is not going to play very well at all, I think. Attacking a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, I think, at the end of the day, this is going to be much ado about nothing and, in fact, could end up alienating voters that Trump definitely needs to have closer to his camp. And so, I heard Tim Walz’s defense of his own record and he is the best defender of his time in the service.”

Mitchell then cut in to take remarks from 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump live.

