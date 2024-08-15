Omar: ‘We Have to Cut Ties’ with ‘Dangerous’ Netanyahu Entirely

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) argued that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “dangerous” and “We have to cut ties with his administration and say, no more.”

Omar said, “I do believe that, while Vice President Harris has shown compassion and care, it is going to be really important for there to be a policy shift and a detailed policy shift. And I hope that she — before the president leaves, I hope she does encourage him to, not just call for a ceasefire, but to actually take steps, use our leverage, to stop sending these bombs that are causing death and devastation, to understand that, when voters say they have a concern, that that concern is real. That we all, obviously, desperately want to win in November. We know we cannot afford [a] Trump presidency. It is our own communities that were impacted [by] the Trump presidency, so we understand more than most how dangerous that could be for us.”

She continued, “But it is important, also, for the Harris campaign to make the case, to win these votes, to say, here is what I’m going to do to also represent you and to represent the majority of Americans that are calling for a ceasefire, the majority of Americans that are disgusted with the way that Israel has conducted this war and the arrogance and ignorance of Netanyahu and the dangerous man that he is. We have to cut ties with his administration and say, no more.”

