REPORT: Former NFL Player Josh Mauro’s Cause of Death Revealed

Medical examiners in Arizona have determined that former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro died from an accidental drug overdose, the New York Post reports.

According to a report from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner on Friday, Mauro died from “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication.”

The death was ruled an accident.

Mauro died last month at the age of 35, his father Greg announced on social media.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend,” Greg Mauro wrote on social media.

After his college days at Stanford, Mauro played for the Giants, Raiders, Cardinals, and Jaguars, over the course of eight years. Of those teams, he spent the most time with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals paid tribute to their former player in an X post after his death was announced last month.

Mauro accumulated five sacks and 130 tackles over the course of 80 games played.