President Donald Trump said the deal between China and Boeing begins with 200 planes, with the potential for China to order hundreds more.

Trump gave clarity to the total number of planes involved in the deal to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday.

“President Xi is an incredible guy, got along, made a lot of great trade deals, including over 200 planes for Boeing, with a promise of 750 planes, which will be by far the largest order ever, if they do a good job with the 200, which I’m sure they will,” he said.

“And that’s General Electric, also, the engines, so they’re buying General Electric, so it’s approximately 400-450 engines, 200 planes, and a promise of up to 750 if they do a good job,” he added. “We had an amazing time…That was a very historic couple of days.”

Trump also said he struck a deal on soybeans in response to a question from a reporter.

“I did, the farmers are going to be very happy, they’re going to be buying billions of dollars of soybeans,” he said.

Per Reuters, U.S. Trade Representative Jameson Greer told Bloomberg Television of an expected deal between the U.S. and China, which would see “double-digit billions” in U.S. agricultural products sent to China. The outlet noted:

Greer noted the 25 million metric ton per year soybean deal agreed last October and said the U.S. also expects to “see an agreement for double-digit billion purchases of ags over the next three years per year ​coming out of this visit.” “And that’s more general, that’s aggregate. That’s not just soybeans, that’s ​everything else,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday that the U.S. and China plan to discuss establishing a “Board of Trade” and a “Board of Investment” in “non-sensitive areas” between the two countries.