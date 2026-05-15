Trump Defends Chinese Student Visas: ‘It’s Good’ Many Want to Stay

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump defended Chinese Student visas in the collegiate system.

Trump said, “As far as the students, it’s 500,000 students they come—good students. I could tell them, ‘I don’t want any students,’ is a very insulting thing to say to a country. They would then immediately go out and start building universities all over China. But if you don’t have those students—good students, by the way—if you don’t, and we do another thing, you know, if they’re good and they want to stay in America, we won’t give them a green card and things like that. You know, and that’s not only them, but other countries.”

He added, “But if you want to see a university system die, take a half a million people out of it. And, you know, the ones that won’t be heard are the top schools. The top schools will do fine, but your lower schools, your lower—the ones that don’t do quite as well—those two, they’ll be dying all over the place. I frankly think that it’s good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture, and many of them want to stay here. I think it’s good. Not everybody agrees with me, and it doesn’t sound like a very conservative position. And I’m as conservative—I’m a conservative guy. I’m really a common sense guy, I think, more than a conservative. I think MAGA is common sense. You know, people understand we want strong borders. We want a strong military. We want good education. We want low interest rates.”

Hannity said, “People would argue they worry about whether they have nefarious intentions.”

Trump said, “Sure, I know, and we worry about that, and honestly, you know, they do things to us, and we do things to them. It’s a very fine line, the whole thing with students. So they have 500,000 students. Our university system does great, you know, it does great. You want to screw it up, take a half a million students, and you’re gonna see bankruptcies at the lower end of good colleges—but they’re not known or whatever. You’re gonna have a lot of problems. So it’s something I’m always looking at, but it’s a very insulting thing to tell a country, ‘We don’t want your people in our schools.’ I mean, it really is. Now I’ll have people say, ‘Oh, that’s a terrible thing, you know.’ It is a very insulting thing, and it’s very interesting. It’s something didn’t come up today, came up last time, came up this time, but I will tell you that school systems don’t want that to happen because you won’t have much of a school system.”

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