Tuberville: Trump Is Back on Message

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) declared former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, to be back on message.

The Alabama senior U.S. Senator reacted to remarks given earlier in the day by Trump rejecting economic policy proposals from his counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president.

“[F]or those folks who are concerned that he was off message, I got to say he was sure back on message,” host Larry Kudlow said. “What do you think of that? Is he back on message now?”

“A hundred percent — low taxes, low regulations, and free market principles, Larry,” Tuberville replied. “That is what the American people need. We’ve got to give people a chance. Right now, we’re not giving them a chance with the Biden-Harris administration. We’ll not give them a chance if we put these people in there in terms of Biden-Harris or Biden-Walz, whatever that group is, and give them the same playbook. They need to change the playbook. They could change it right now. Kamala Harris says first day, she will bring prices down. How about doing it right now for the American people and not wait until January 20?”

