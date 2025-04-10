Nolte: WH Press Sec Leavitt Ignores ‘Journalists’ Who Put Pronouns in Bio

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refuses to acknowledge “”””journalists”””” who put pronouns in their email signatures.

“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” Leavitt told the far-left, near-bankrupt Washington Post.

“The [far-left] New York Times reported earlier that three of its reporters were denied responses from the White House because they listed pronouns in their emails,” the Post indignantly adds. “Matt Berg, a correspondent for the outlet Crooked Media, also said he listed his pronouns in his email to a Trump administration spokesperson as an experiment and was denied any information because of it.”

Now we get to my favorite part…

“Including one’s pronouns in introductions, over email and in-person, has become normalized across many industries in recent years as a way to show support with the transgender or nonbinary community and prevent misgendering,” the Post writes, laughably using the word “normalized” in a sentence about lunatics and fetishists.

Today, it’s “misgendering.” Tomorrow it will be MSgendering because fascists love their tripwires.

My preferred pronouns are “Trump” and “won.”

Now what do you have to say, Washington Post?

Leavitt is exactly right to ignore these anti-science freaks. Those who use preferred pronouns are proclaiming their delusional belief that gender is on a spectrum when neither a spectrum nor gender are real things.

What’s the difference between gender and Bigfoot? Bigfoot might exist.

There is only SEX. There is only male and female. There are only XX chromosomes and XY chromosomes, and even those rare variations are either biologically male or female.

Denying this is like denying gravity or denying that humans need oxygen to breathe, or denying that Hillary Clinton is fat.

Beyond that, using preferred pronouns is an act of cry-bullying, of virtue-signaling arrogance, of proclaiming how special you are that we must all rewire our brains to spout nonsense because of your precious specialness.

There are only two reasons someone proclaims they are the opposite sex or on that stupid spectrum… You are either mentally ill or you are parading around your fetish while getting off on bullying others to join your delusion.

You want to pretend you’re not gay by running around in a beard and a dress…? I don’t care. You have every right to damn your soul in whatever way you choose. But to use the anti-science, emotional blackmail of “muh suicide” to force the rest of us to normalize your fetish makes you a Woke Nazi, and I am heartened that we have a press secretary and presidential administration that both understands and openly acknowledges this.

Truly, the pro-science adults are back in charge.

