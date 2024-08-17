Dem Rep. Amo: Harris’ ‘Thoughtful’ Policies on Inflation Have Had Benefits

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) responded to arguments that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t taken on inflation during her tenure as Vice President, by stating that “we are seeing the benefits of real, thoughtful policy from President Biden and Vice President Harris” because inflation has declined.

After playing video of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump responding to Harris’ vow to tackle inflation on day one by pointing out that she’s been Vice President for three-and-a-half years, host Blake Burman asked, “Why hasn’t she done it, Congressman?”

Amo answered, “Well, look, I think you have seen the latest numbers. Inflation is at the lows that we haven’t seen in years, and, look, it took a lot of work. We were at the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know the chain reaction that had on the entirety of our economy, and now, we are seeing the benefits of real, thoughtful policy from President Biden and Vice President Harris. So, in fact, they have been on the case. President Trump is, frankly, just focused on name-calling and distractions from the progress that has been made that’s undisputable if you talk to any economist.”

